EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer plans to amend its dividend policy to reduce debt

Leverkusen, February 19, 2024 – Bayer AG plans to amend its dividend policy to pay out the legally required minimum for three years. This follows a review of the company’s capital allocation priorities to reduce debt. This change would result in a dividend of 0.11 euros per share for fiscal year 2023. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will present this dividend proposal for shareholder vote at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on April 26, 2024.

This proposal comes as Bayer faces a high level of debt, coupled with high interest rates and a challenging free cash flow situation. One of the company’s top priorities is reducing debt and increasing flexibility. The amended dividend policy, which considered investor input and was not taken lightly, aims to help the company do so.

