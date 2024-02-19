|
19.02.2024 17:23:13
EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer plans to amend its dividend policy to reduce debt
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Leverkusen, February 19, 2024 – Bayer AG plans to amend its dividend policy to pay out the legally required minimum for three years. This follows a review of the company’s capital allocation priorities to reduce debt. This change would result in a dividend of 0.11 euros per share for fiscal year 2023. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will present this dividend proposal for shareholder vote at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on April 26, 2024.
This proposal comes as Bayer faces a high level of debt, coupled with high interest rates and a challenging free cash flow situation. One of the company’s top priorities is reducing debt and increasing flexibility. The amended dividend policy, which considered investor input and was not taken lightly, aims to help the company do so.
Forward-Looking Statements
Contact:Mr. Peter Dahlhoff, Bayer AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49-214-60001494, e-mail: peter.dahlhoff@bayer.com
End of Inside Information
19-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)214 30-72704
|E-mail:
|ir@bayer.com
|Internet:
|www.bayer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BAY0017
|WKN:
|BAY001
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50, Stoxx 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1840295
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1840295 19-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
