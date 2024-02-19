19.02.2024 17:23:13

EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer plans to amend its dividend policy to reduce debt

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer plans to amend its dividend policy to reduce debt

Leverkusen, February 19, 2024 Bayer AG plans to amend its dividend policy to pay out the legally required minimum for three years. This follows a review of the company’s capital allocation priorities to reduce debt. This change would result in a dividend of 0.11 euros per share for fiscal year 2023. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will present this dividend proposal for shareholder vote at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on April 26, 2024.

This proposal comes as Bayer faces a high level of debt, coupled with high interest rates and a challenging free cash flow situation. One of the company’s top priorities is reducing debt and increasing flexibility. The amended dividend policy, which considered investor input and was not taken lightly, aims to help the company do so. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

