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WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105

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01.09.2026 15:40:13

EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM decides on share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
CANCOM SE: CANCOM decides on share buyback

01-Sep-2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: CANCOM decides on share buyback

Munich, Germany, 1 September 2026 – The Executive Board of CANCOM SE today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to acquire up to 1,436,985 treasury shares (up to 5 percent of the share capital) in the period from 7 September 2026 to 31 December 2026 at the latest.

The purchase is to be carried out via the stock exchange. The purchase price per share paid by the company (excluding incidental costs) may not exceed or fall below the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices of CANCOM SE shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days prior to the acquisition by more than 10 percent.

The share buyback will be conducted under the guidance of a securities firm or a credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The commissioned securities firm or credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently and without influence from CANCOM SE.

It is intended to use the acquired shares for all legally permissible purposes.

All transactions will be disclosed weekly on the company's website at www.cancom.com in the "Investors" section.

 

Notifying company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / Person making the announcement:
Lars Dannenberg, Vice President Investor Relations & Group Strategy
+49 (0)89 540545371
Lars.Dannenberg@cancom.de



End of Inside Information

01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
EQS News ID: 2391884

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2391884  01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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