|
08.05.2024 14:22:48
EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE decides to launch share buyback program
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Karlsruhe / Berlin, May 8, 2024. The Management Board of IONOS Group SE resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program and to acquire up to 850,000 treasury shares (corresponding to approximately 0.6% of the share capital of EUR 140,000,000) via the stock exchange. The volume of the buyback program amounts to a total of up to EUR 25 million (excluding associated costs). The buyback program is to be carried out from mid-May 2024 until 28 February 2025 at the latest. The buy-back will primarily be used to fulfil obligations from the employee share option program from before the IPO, but can be used for all purposes covered by the authorization of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on 26 January 2023.
IONOS Group SE is hereby making use of the authorization issued by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on 26 January 2023, according to which treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, of the company's share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until 31 August 2026.
No treasury shares have been acquired so far based on this authorization and the company does not currently hold any treasury shares.
The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, last amended on 13 December 2023, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. IONOS Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.
Media contact:
End of Inside Information
08-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1898843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1898843 08-May-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Analysen zu IONOSmehr Analysen
|10:16
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:00
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.24
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.24
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IONOS
|24,25
|2,11%
