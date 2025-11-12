EQS-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers



12-Nov-2025 / 18:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Munich, November 12, 2025

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers

Siemens intends to deconsolidate its remaining stake in Siemens Healthineers (currently circa 67 percent). This was resolved today by the Managing Board of Siemens AG with the approval of the Supervisory Board to further simplify the portfolio of Siemens and to position Siemens as a focused technology company.

The company plans to transfer 30 percent of Siemens Healthineers shares to Siemens AG shareholders by way of a direct spin-off as preferable option. In the medium term it is targeted to reduce the shareholding to a financial asset. Moreover, Siemens reaffirms its commitment to a progressive dividend policy, which will be maintained even after the deconsolidation of Siemens Healthineers. The intended transaction is subject to final regulatory clarifications and approvals by shareholder meetings of both companies, Siemens and Siemens Healthineers.

