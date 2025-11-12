Siemens Aktie
WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101
|
12.11.2025 18:49:43
EQS-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment
Munich, November 12, 2025
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers
Siemens intends to deconsolidate its remaining stake in Siemens Healthineers (currently circa 67 percent). This was resolved today by the Managing Board of Siemens AG with the approval of the Supervisory Board to further simplify the portfolio of Siemens and to position Siemens as a focused technology company.
The company plans to transfer 30 percent of Siemens Healthineers shares to Siemens AG shareholders by way of a direct spin-off as preferable option. In the medium term it is targeted to reduce the shareholding to a financial asset. Moreover, Siemens reaffirms its commitment to a progressive dividend policy, which will be maintained even after the deconsolidation of Siemens Healthineers. The intended transaction is subject to final regulatory clarifications and approvals by shareholder meetings of both companies, Siemens and Siemens Healthineers.
Notes and forward-looking statements
This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens’ management, of which many are beyond Siemens’ control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks in the Combined Management Report of the Siemens Report (siemens.com/siemensreport), and in the Interim Group Management Report of the Half-year Financial Report (provided that it is already available for the current reporting year), which should be read in conjunction with the Combined Management Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should decrees, decisions, assessments or requirements of regulatory or governmental authorities deviate from our expectations, should events of force majeure, such as pandemics, unrest or acts of war, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
Contact:
Tobias Atzler
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
+49 (0) 89-7805-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 7805 0
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 7805 32475
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
|WKN:
|723610
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2228832
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2228832 12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Siemens AG
|241,50
|-4,28%