Siemens Aktie

Siemens für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 18:49:43

EQS-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers

12-Nov-2025 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 Munich, November 12, 2025

 

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Siemens plans to deconsolidate Siemens Healthineers

 

 

Siemens intends to deconsolidate its remaining stake in Siemens Healthineers (currently circa 67 percent). This was resolved today by the Managing Board of Siemens AG with the approval of the Supervisory Board to further simplify the portfolio of Siemens and to position Siemens as a focused technology company.

 

The company plans to transfer 30 percent of Siemens Healthineers shares to Siemens AG shareholders by way of a direct spin-off as preferable option. In the medium term it is targeted to reduce the shareholding to a financial asset. Moreover, Siemens reaffirms its commitment to a progressive dividend policy, which will be maintained even after the deconsolidation of Siemens Healthineers. The intended transaction is subject to final regulatory clarifications and approvals by shareholder meetings of both companies, Siemens and Siemens Healthineers.

 

Notes and forward-looking statements

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens’ management, of which many are beyond Siemens’ control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks in the Combined Management Report of the Siemens Report (siemens.com/siemensreport), and in the Interim Group Management Report of the Half-year Financial Report (provided that it is already available for the current reporting year), which should be read in conjunction with the Combined Management Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should decrees, decisions, assessments or requirements of regulatory or governmental authorities deviate from our expectations, should events of force majeure, such as pandemics, unrest or acts of war, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

 


Contact:
Tobias Atzler
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
+49 (0) 89-7805-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com


End of Inside Information

12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 7805 0
Fax: +49 (89) 7805 32475
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens.com
Internet: www.siemens.com
ISIN: DE0007236101
WKN: 723610
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2228832

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2228832  12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Siemens AGmehr Analysen

06:33 Siemens Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.25 Siemens Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.25 Siemens Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.11.25 Siemens Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.11.25 Siemens Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Siemens AG 241,50 -4,28% Siemens AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown beendet: ATX und DAX starten wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Fernost mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt treten im frühen Handel auf der Stelle. auf grünem Terrain bewegt. An Asiens Börsen geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen