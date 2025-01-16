16.01.2025 20:17:39

EQS-Adhoc: SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations

EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations

16-Jan-2025 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, January 16, 2025 – SUSS continued its strong sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, achieving quarterly sales of € 150 million based on preliminary, unaudited figures. This is expected to result in sales of € 445 million for the full year 2024, significantly exceeding the forecast of € 380 to 410 million.

Based on preliminary calculations and prior to the audit of the financial statements, the company expects to achieve a gross profit margin of around 40%, which is at the upper end of the guidance of 38 to 40%. EBIT margin is currently expected to be at around 17.5%, exceeding the forecast of 14 to 16%.

Order intake in both segments increased significantly in the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters, totalling € 147 million based on preliminary figures. Of this total, Advanced Backend Solutions accounted for € 102 million and Photomask Solutions for € 45 million. Based on preliminary figures, SUSS received orders totalling € 423 million in the financial year 2024.


Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com



End of Inside Information

16-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-151
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: sven.koepsel@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2069439

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2069439  16-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

