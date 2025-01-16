|
EQS-Adhoc: SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations
Garching, January 16, 2025 – SUSS continued its strong sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, achieving quarterly sales of € 150 million based on preliminary, unaudited figures. This is expected to result in sales of € 445 million for the full year 2024, significantly exceeding the forecast of € 380 to 410 million.
Based on preliminary calculations and prior to the audit of the financial statements, the company expects to achieve a gross profit margin of around 40%, which is at the upper end of the guidance of 38 to 40%. EBIT margin is currently expected to be at around 17.5%, exceeding the forecast of 14 to 16%.
Order intake in both segments increased significantly in the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters, totalling € 147 million based on preliminary figures. Of this total, Advanced Backend Solutions accounted for € 102 million and Photomask Solutions for € 45 million. Based on preliminary figures, SUSS received orders totalling € 423 million in the financial year 2024.
End of Inside Information
