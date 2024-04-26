26.04.2024 07:24:18

EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership

26-Apr-2024 / 07:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership

 

thyssenkrupp AG and the EP Corporate Group a.s. (EPCG) today agreed on EPCG's acquisition of a stake in thyssenkrupp's steel business. EPCG will acquire 20 per cent of thyssenkrupp's steel business. The closing of the transaction is planned for this financial year, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities and the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG. In addition, the parties are discussing the acquisition of a further 30 per cent of the steel business by EPCG. The aim is to form an equal 50/50 joint venture.

 



Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464

Konrad Böcker
Head of External Communications
T: +49-201-844-553084


End of Inside Information

26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 844-0
Fax: +49 (0)201 844-536000
E-mail: press@thyssenkrupp.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com
ISIN: DE0007500001
WKN: 750000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1890079

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1890079  26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1890079&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

