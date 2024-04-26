|
26.04.2024 07:24:18
EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership
thyssenkrupp AG and the EP Corporate Group a.s. (EPCG) today agreed on EPCG's acquisition of a stake in thyssenkrupp's steel business. EPCG will acquire 20 per cent of thyssenkrupp's steel business. The closing of the transaction is planned for this financial year, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities and the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG. In addition, the parties are discussing the acquisition of a further 30 per cent of the steel business by EPCG. The aim is to form an equal 50/50 joint venture.
Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Konrad Böcker
Head of External Communications
T: +49-201-844-553084
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1890079
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1890079 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
