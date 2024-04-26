EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance

thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership



26-Apr-2024 / 07:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR thyssenkrupp and EP Corporate Group enter into strategic partnership thyssenkrupp AG and the EP Corporate Group a.s. (EPCG) today agreed on EPCG's acquisition of a stake in thyssenkrupp's steel business. EPCG will acquire 20 per cent of thyssenkrupp's steel business. The closing of the transaction is planned for this financial year, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities and the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG. In addition, the parties are discussing the acquisition of a further 30 per cent of the steel business by EPCG. The aim is to form an equal 50/50 joint venture.



Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49-201-844-536464



Konrad Böcker

Head of External Communications

T: +49-201-844-553084 Contact:Andreas TröschHead of Investor RelationsT: +49-201-844-536464Konrad BöckerHead of External CommunicationsT: +49-201-844-553084



End of Inside Information

26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

