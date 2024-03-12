EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs



12-March-2024 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, March 12, 2024 // Today the Management Board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando SE’s obligations under its option programs to employees of Zalando group and to members of the Management Board of Zalando SE. The program covers the repurchase of up to six million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros. It starts on 13 March 2024 and ends on 26 July 2024 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the Supervisory Board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and in line with the authorization of the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2020, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the Company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

