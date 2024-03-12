|
12.03.2024 18:01:56
EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Berlin, March 12, 2024 // Today the Management Board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando SE’s obligations under its option programs to employees of Zalando group and to members of the Management Board of Zalando SE. The program covers the repurchase of up to six million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros. It starts on 13 March 2024 and ends on 26 July 2024 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the Supervisory Board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.
The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and in line with the authorization of the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2020, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).
The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.
Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the Company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations.
Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law
INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
MEDIA INQUIRIES
End of Inside Information
12-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1856953
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1856953 12-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
|
12.03.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm für Aktienoptionsprogramme (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: DAX beendet die Dienstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX am Dienstagnachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Dienstagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX im Aufwind (finanzen.at)