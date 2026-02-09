BASF Aktie

BASF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111

09.02.2026 14:26:53

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

09.02.2026 / 14:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 14th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 9, 2026 – In the period from February 2, 2026, until and including February 6, 2026, a number of 105,470 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
02/02/2026 36,108 46.1210 XETA
02/02/2026 6,204 46.0599 TQEX
02/02/2026 32,463 46.0112 CEUX
02/02/2026 3,705 46.1550 AQEU
02/03/2026 12,616 46.6244 XETA
02/03/2026 1,261 46.5812 TQEX
02/03/2026 12,434 46.5559 CEUX
02/03/2026 679 46.6345 AQEU
02/04/2026 0 - XETA
02/04/2026 0 - TQEX
02/04/2026 0 - CEUX
02/04/2026 0 - AQEU
02/05/2026 0 - XETA
02/05/2026 0 - TQEX
02/05/2026 0 - CEUX
02/05/2026 0 - AQEU
02/06/2026 0 - XETA
02/06/2026 0 - TQEX
02/06/2026 0 - CEUX
02/06/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 6, 2026, amounts to a number of 12,073,404 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2273510  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

