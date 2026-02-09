EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



09.02.2026 / 14:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 14th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 9, 2026 – In the period from February 2, 2026, until and including February 6, 2026, a number of 105,470 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 02/02/2026 36,108 46.1210 XETA 02/02/2026 6,204 46.0599 TQEX 02/02/2026 32,463 46.0112 CEUX 02/02/2026 3,705 46.1550 AQEU 02/03/2026 12,616 46.6244 XETA 02/03/2026 1,261 46.5812 TQEX 02/03/2026 12,434 46.5559 CEUX 02/03/2026 679 46.6345 AQEU 02/04/2026 0 - XETA 02/04/2026 0 - TQEX 02/04/2026 0 - CEUX 02/04/2026 0 - AQEU 02/05/2026 0 - XETA 02/05/2026 0 - TQEX 02/05/2026 0 - CEUX 02/05/2026 0 - AQEU 02/06/2026 0 - XETA 02/06/2026 0 - TQEX 02/06/2026 0 - CEUX 02/06/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 6, 2026, amounts to a number of 12,073,404 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com