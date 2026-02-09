BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
|
09.02.2026 14:26:53
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 14th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – February 9, 2026 – In the period from February 2, 2026, until and including February 6, 2026, a number of 105,470 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 6, 2026, amounts to a number of 12,073,404 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2273510 09.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASF
|
14:26
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14:26
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
06.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: So steht der Euro STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BASF
|05.02.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.02.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.02.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.01.26
|BASF Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.01.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.01.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.26
|BASF Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.26
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.01.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|48,66
|1,12%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street dürfte uneinheitlich starten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.