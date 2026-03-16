EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 19th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 16, 2026 – In the period from March 9, 2026, until and including March 13, 2026, a number of 898,477 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 03/09/2026 516,995 44.4753 XETA 03/09/2026 71,363 44.4531 TQEX 03/09/2026 267,417 44.4358 CEUX 03/09/2026 42,702 44.5635 AQEU 03/10/2026 0 - XETA 03/10/2026 0 - TQEX 03/10/2026 0 - CEUX 03/10/2026 0 - AQEU 03/11/2026 0 - XETA 03/11/2026 0 - TQEX 03/11/2026 0 - CEUX 03/11/2026 0 - AQEU 03/12/2026 0 - XETA 03/12/2026 0 - TQEX 03/12/2026 0 - CEUX 03/12/2026 0 - AQEU 03/13/2026 0 - XETA 03/13/2026 0 - TQEX 03/13/2026 0 - CEUX 03/13/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including March 13, 2026, amounts to a number of 18,480,959 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com