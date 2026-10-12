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12.10.2026 12:28:31

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 12:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 10th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – October 12, 2026 – In the period from October 5, 2026, until and including October 9, 2026, a number of 215,302 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
10/05/2026 26,700 49.8955 XETA
10/05/2026 3,852 49.9066 TQEX
10/05/2026 19,996 49.8798 CEUX
10/05/2026 745 50.0834 AQEU
10/06/2026 847 50.0181 XETA
10/06/2026 0 - TQEX
10/06/2026 305 49.9841 CEUX
10/06/2026 0 - AQEU
10/07/2026 24,358 51.1812 XETA
10/07/2026 3,512 51.1948 TQEX
10/07/2026 20,649 51.1797 CEUX
10/07/2026 1,481 51.2430 AQEU
10/08/2026 10,706 51.3518 XETA
10/08/2026 1,828 51.3653 TQEX
10/08/2026 9,102 51.3640 CEUX
10/08/2026 1,221 51.4167 AQEU
10/09/2026 33,590 51.7229 XETA
10/09/2026 10,714 51.7155 TQEX
10/09/2026 39,670 51.7107 CEUX
10/09/2026 6,026 51.8237 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including October 9, 2026, amounts to a number of 6,046,289 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413956  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

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