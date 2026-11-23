EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 16th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 23, 2026 – In the period from November 16, 2026, until and including November 20, 2026, a number of 1,772,124 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 11/16/2026 63,486 54.3461 XETA 11/16/2026 18,755 54.2446 TQEX 11/16/2026 50,054 54.2805 CEUX 11/16/2026 7,705 54.3384 AQEU 11/17/2026 262,169 52.8348 XETA 11/17/2026 27,868 53.0604 TQEX 11/17/2026 162,293 52.8472 CEUX 11/17/2026 47,670 52.8543 AQEU 11/18/2026 198,036 51.5168 XETA 11/18/2026 28,949 51.6066 TQEX 11/18/2026 135,391 51.5375 CEUX 11/18/2026 37,624 51.5029 AQEU 11/19/2026 158,083 50.8910 XETA 11/19/2026 28,929 51.0248 TQEX 11/19/2026 70,917 51.0364 CEUX 11/19/2026 24,195 50.9237 AQEU 11/20/2026 252,145 49.8483 XETA 11/20/2026 30,378 50.1336 TQEX 11/20/2026 126,378 49.9006 CEUX 11/20/2026 41,099 49.8932 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including November 20, 2026, amounts to a number of 10,310,228 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com