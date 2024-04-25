|
25.04.2024 17:05:04
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Result of AGM
BP p.l.c.
AGM 2024 poll results
BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 and announces the results of the voting below.
* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 16,819,810,876. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.
** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6,14
|0,18%
