EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c. / Result of AGM
25.04.2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

AGM 2024 poll results

BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 and announces the results of the voting below.

  Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes
Cast
(excluding
withheld)		 % of
issued share
capital voted*
 		 Votes
Withheld**
Resolution 1:
Report and
accounts		 10,528,521,843 98.85 122,257,971 1.15 10,650,779,814 63.32% 22,310,391
Resolution 2:
Directors'
remuneration
report		 10,197,883,522 95.88 438,245,507 4.12 10,636,129,029 63.24% 37,229,024
Resolution 3:
To re-elect Helge
Lund
as a director		 10,112,171,997 95.89 433,335,974 4.11 10,545,507,971 62.70% 127,855,243
Resolution 4:
To re-elect Murray
Auchincloss as
a director		 10,561,275,236 99.11 94,903,159 0.89 10,656,178,395 63.35% 17,184,427
Resolution 5:
To elect Kate
Thomson as
a director		 10,572,037,385 99.22 83,518,101 0.78 10,655,555,486 63.35% 17,797,088
Resolution 6:
To re-elect
Melody Meyer as
a director		 10,240,040,815 96.38 384,434,432 3.62 10,624,475,247 63.17% 48,877,315
Resolution 7:
To re-elect
Tushar Morzaria
as a director		 10,446,297,352 98.06 207,066,694 1.94 10,653,364,046 63.34% 19,976,037
Resolution 8:
To re-elect Dame
Amanda Blanc as
a director		 10,428,947,411 98.74 133,368,517 1.26 10,562,315,928 62.80% 111,024,150
Resolution 9:
To re-elect Pamela
Daley as a director		 10,448,609,302 98.07 205,722,663 1.93 10,654,331,965 63.34% 19,008,118
Resolution 10:
To re-elect Hina
Nagarajan as
a director		 10,550,624,831 99.04 102,620,205 0.96 10,653,245,036 63.34% 19,818,029
Resolution 11:
To re-elect Satish Pai
as a director		 10,551,149,521 99.04 101,921,995 0.96 10,653,071,516 63.34% 19,991,542
Resolution 12:
To re-elect Karen
Richardson as
a director		 10,450,096,280 98.08 204,167,752 1.92 10,654,264,032 63.34% 18,799,026
Resolution 13:
To re-elect
Dr Johannes
Teyssen as
a director		 10,555,365,948 99.07 98,972,036 0.93 10,654,337,984 63.34% 18,725,075
Resolution 14:
Reappointment of
auditor		 10,524,531,183 99.61 41,278,353 0.39 10,565,809,536 62.82% 107,266,026
Resolution 15:
Remuneration
of auditor		 10,615,510,610 99.63 39,147,147 0.37 10,654,657,757 63.35% 18,405,309
Resolution 16:
Political donations
and political
expenditure		 10,373,170,662 97.88 224,827,590 2.12 10,597,998,252 63.01% 75,069,575
Resolution 17:
Renewal of the Scrip
Dividend Programme		 10,567,261,192 99.27 77,989,026 0.73 10,645,250,218 63.29% 27,824,023
Resolution 18:
Limited authority to
allot shares up to a
specified amount		 10,213,404,977 95.95 430,559,585 4.05 10,643,964,562 63.28% 29,097,186
Resolution 19:
Special resolution:
Authority to allot a
limited number
of shares
for cash free of
pre-emption rights		 10,467,557,093 98.46 163,232,277 1.54 10,630,789,370 63.20% 42,549,387
Resolution 20:
Special resolution: 
Additional authority
to allot a limited
number of shares
for cash free
of pre-emption rights		 10,380,161,221 97.62 252,701,330 2.38 10,632,862,551 63.22% 40,470,414
Resolution 21:
Special resolution:
Share buyback		 10,517,652,249 98.77 131,063,602 1.23 10,648,715,851 63.31% 26,196,891
Resolution 22:
Special resolution:
Notice of general
meetings		 9,982,503,098 93.68 673,861,806 6.32 10,656,364,904 63.36% 16,967,663

 

* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 16,819,810,876. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.

** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
