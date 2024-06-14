EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 19:18:06

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

14.06.2024 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 June 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,861,224 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,413,393 254,646 1,193,185
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 463.25 463.25 463.25
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 458.40 458.60 458.55
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 460.7339 460.7353 460.9145

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 460.7339 3,413,393
Cboe (UK)/BXE 460.7353 254,646
Cboe (UK)/CXE 460.9145 1,193,185

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5864S_1-2024-6-14.pdf

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.


14.06.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925949  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925949&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,44 -0,40%

