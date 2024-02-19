EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

19.02.2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Share buyback - 37th Interim Report

Essen – February 19, 2024 – In the period from February 12, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024 a number of 340,766 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 12/02/2024 50,556 79.6141 13/02/2024 70,880 78.6052 14/02/2024 69,772 79.0296 15/02/2024 73,470 79.7197 16/02/2024 76,088 80.1782

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including February 16, 2024 amounts to a number of 9,351,387 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

thomas.altmann@brenntag.com