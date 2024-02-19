19.02.2024 08:15:28

EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

19.02.2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback - 37th Interim Report

Essen – February 19, 2024 – In the period from February 12, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024 a number of 340,766 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
12/02/2024 50,556 79.6141
13/02/2024 70,880 78.6052
14/02/2024 69,772 79.0296
15/02/2024 73,470 79.7197
16/02/2024 76,088 80.1782

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including February 16, 2024 amounts to a number of 9,351,387 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 2100
thomas.altmann@brenntag.com


19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1839495  19.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brenntag SEmehr Analysen

30.01.24 Brenntag Buy UBS AG
26.01.24 Brenntag Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.01.24 Brenntag Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.24 Brenntag Kaufen DZ BANK
16.01.24 Brenntag Underweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brenntag SE 80,06 0,02% Brenntag SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zum Wochenstart etwas leichter präsentieren. Die Märkte in Fernost tendieren am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen