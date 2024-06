EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

17.06.2024 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 22

In the time period from 10 June 2024 until and including 14 June 2024, a number of 2,238,162 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 10 June 2024 324,489 38.1846 12,390,482.67 Xetra 10 June 2024 134,576 38.1852 5,138,811.48 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 June 2024 24,072 38.1890 919,285.61 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10 June 2024 26,846 38.1849 1,025,111.83 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 11 June 2024 329,068 38.1177 12,543,315.30 Xetra 11 June 2024 138,634 38.1177 5,284,409.22 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 11 June 2024 25,776 38.1216 982,622.36 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 11 June 2024 26,881 38.1167 1,024,615.01 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 12 June 2024 135,024 38.3184 5,173,903.64 Xetra 12 June 2024 59,424 38.3236 2,277,341.61 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 12 June 2024 14,529 38.3303 556,900.93 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 12 June 2024 13,632 38.3270 522,473.66 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 13 June 2024 311,989 37.8121 11,796,959.27 Xetra 13 June 2024 135,399 37.8104 5,119,490.35 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 13 June 2024 19,229 37.8028 726,910.04 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 13 June 2024 26,527 37.8016 1,002,763.04 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 14 June 2024 309,716 36.9373 11,440,072.81 Xetra 14 June 2024 137,053 36.9212 5,060,161.22 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 14 June 2024 19,000 36.9214 701,506.60 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 14 June 2024 26,298 36.9315 971,224.59 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 14 June 2024 amounts to 23,448,408 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 17 June 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management