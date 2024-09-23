EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

23.09.2024 / 11:39 CET/CEST

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 32

In the time period from 17 September 2024 until and including 20 September 2024, a number of 1,245,964 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 17 September 2024 268,654 32.1497 8,637,145.50 Xetra 17 September 2024 122,377 32.1361 3,932,719.51 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17 September 2024 18,000 32.1256 578,260.80 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17 September 2024 19,775 32.1712 636,185.48 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 18 September 2024 285,000 32.3081 9,207,808.50 Xetra 18 September 2024 128,000 32.3043 4,134,950.40 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 18 September 2024 18,000 32.2882 581,187.60 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 18 September 2024 28,000 32.3036 904,500.80 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 19 September 2024 199,970 33.0222 6,603,449.33 Xetra 20 September 2024 158,188 32.2887 5,107,684.88 Xetra

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 20 September 2024 amounts to 32,329,557 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 23 September 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management