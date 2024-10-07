|
07.10.2024 14:21:02
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
07 October 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 30 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024, a number of 737,257 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 04 October 2024 amounts to 11,420,335 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
07.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2003431 07.10.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|07:32
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.10.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
