EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

15.12.2025 / 13:35 CET/CEST

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

In the period from December 8, 2025 to December 12, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,638,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 8 December 2025 19,000 39.9619 759,276.57 AQEU 8 December 2025 110,000 39.9488 4,394,369.85 CEUX 8 December 2025 10,000 39.9410 399,410.19 TQEX 8 December 2025 179,000 39.9479 7,150,668.24 XETA 9 December 2025 22,000 39.2993 864,585.40 AQEU 9 December 2025 110,000 39.2964 4,322,604.98 CEUX 9 December 2025 13,000 39.3012 510,916.15 TQEX 9 December 2025 180,000 39.2953 7,073,151.66 XETA 10 December 2025 22,000 39.6017 871,236.58 AQEU 10 December 2025 110,000 39.6118 4,357,299.17 CEUX 10 December 2025 13,000 39.6238 515,109.52 TQEX 10 December 2025 185,000 39.5858 7,323,363.95 XETA 11 December 2025 22,000 39.8420 876,525.01 AQEU 11 December 2025 114,000 39.8431 4,542,114.39 CEUX 11 December 2025 13,000 39.8351 517,856.19 TQEX 11 December 2025 186,000 39.8469 7,411,518.14 XETA 12 December 2025 20,000 39.8930 797,860.58 AQEU 12 December 2025 112,000 39.8943 4,468,162.49 CEUX 12 December 2025 12,000 39.9133 478,959.76 TQEX 12 December 2025 186,000 39.8813 7,417,920.77 XETA

A total of 11,509,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.