Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
15.12.2025 13:35:53

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

15.12.2025 / 13:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from December 8, 2025 to December 12, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,638,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
8 December 2025 19,000 39.9619 759,276.57 AQEU
8 December 2025 110,000 39.9488 4,394,369.85 CEUX
8 December 2025 10,000 39.9410 399,410.19 TQEX
8 December 2025 179,000 39.9479 7,150,668.24 XETA
9 December 2025 22,000 39.2993 864,585.40 AQEU
9 December 2025 110,000 39.2964 4,322,604.98 CEUX
9 December 2025 13,000 39.3012 510,916.15 TQEX
9 December 2025 180,000 39.2953 7,073,151.66 XETA
10 December 2025 22,000 39.6017 871,236.58 AQEU
10 December 2025 110,000 39.6118 4,357,299.17 CEUX
10 December 2025 13,000 39.6238 515,109.52 TQEX
10 December 2025 185,000 39.5858 7,323,363.95 XETA
11 December 2025 22,000 39.8420 876,525.01 AQEU
11 December 2025 114,000 39.8431 4,542,114.39 CEUX
11 December 2025 13,000 39.8351 517,856.19 TQEX
11 December 2025 186,000 39.8469 7,411,518.14 XETA
12 December 2025 20,000 39.8930 797,860.58 AQEU
12 December 2025 112,000 39.8943 4,468,162.49 CEUX
12 December 2025 12,000 39.9133 478,959.76 TQEX
12 December 2025 186,000 39.8813 7,417,920.77 XETA

A total of 11,509,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


15.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2245922  15.12.2025 CET/CEST

