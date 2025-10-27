EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



27.10.2025 / 10:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2025 – 6th Weekly Report

Neubiberg 27 October 2025

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 6 from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025 / 6th Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025, a number of 2,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 20 October 2025 500 33.1240 Xetra 21 October 2025 500 34.0980 Xetra 22 October 2025 500 34.1691 Xetra 23 October 2025 500 33.7530 Xetra 24 October 2025 500 33.7530 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 24 October 2025 amounts to 590,300 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board