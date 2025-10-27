Infineon Aktie

Infineon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004

27.10.2025 10:23:03

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

27.10.2025 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2025 – 6th Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 27 October 2025

 

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 6 from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025 / 6th Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025, a number of 2,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
20 October 2025 500 33.1240 Xetra
21 October 2025 500 34.0980 Xetra
22 October 2025 500 34.1691 Xetra
23 October 2025 500 33.7530 Xetra
24 October 2025 500 33.7530 Xetra

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 24 October 2025 amounts to 590,300 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2218990  27.10.2025 CET/CEST

