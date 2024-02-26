EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
26.02.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In the period from 19 February 2024 until and including 23 February 2024, a total number of 29,271 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The following quantities have been purchased:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
|
|
|
|
|19/02/2024
|82
|66.0761
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19/02/2024
|1,003
|65.8307
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19/02/2024
|264
|65.9478
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19/02/2024
|4,377
|65.6982
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|20/02/2024
|53
|65.0400
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|20/02/2024
|5,379
|65.0646
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|20/02/2024
|118
|64.9647
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|21/02/2024
|21
|64.4600
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|21/02/2024
|494
|64.5407
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|21/02/2024
|151
|64.5756
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|21/02/2024
|6,234
|64.6314
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|22/02/2024
|542
|65.6714
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|22/02/2024
|188
|65.7743
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|22/02/2024
|4,915
|65.7209
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|23/02/2024
|77
|66.0052
|AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|23/02/2024
|696
|65.9832
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|23/02/2024
|35
|66.0000
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|23/02/2024
|4,642
|65.9816
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 23 February 2024 therefore amounts to 117,921 shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at
|
|
|https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Munich, 26 February 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
|
26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|
|Invalidenstraße 65
|
|10557 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1845227 26.02.2024 CET/CEST