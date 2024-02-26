26.02.2024 14:08:15

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

26.02.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                   
                 
                   
  Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052  
                   
  In the period from 19 February 2024 until and including 23 February 2024, a total number of 29,271 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
                   
  The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.  
                   
  The following quantities have been purchased:            
                   
  Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)      
  19/02/2024 82 66.0761 AQEU      
                   
  19/02/2024 1,003 65.8307 CEUX      
                   
  19/02/2024 264 65.9478 TQEX      
                   
  19/02/2024 4,377 65.6982 XETA      
                   
  20/02/2024 53 65.0400 AQEU      
                   
  20/02/2024 5,379 65.0646 CEUX      
                   
  20/02/2024 118 64.9647 XETA      
                   
  21/02/2024 21 64.4600 AQEU      
                   
  21/02/2024 494 64.5407 CEUX      
                   
  21/02/2024 151 64.5756 TQEX      
                   
  21/02/2024 6,234 64.6314 XETA      
                   
  22/02/2024 542 65.6714 CEUX      
                   
  22/02/2024 188 65.7743 TQEX      
                   
  22/02/2024 4,915 65.7209 XETA      
                   
  23/02/2024 77 66.0052 AQEU      
                   
  23/02/2024 696 65.9832 CEUX      
                   
  23/02/2024 35 66.0000 TQEX      
                   
  23/02/2024 4,642 65.9816 XETA      
                   
  The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 23 February 2024 therefore amounts to 117,921 shares.  
                   
  Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at  
  https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024.  
                   
  Munich, 26 February 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board		  

 


