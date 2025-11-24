EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



24.11.2025 / 15:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 17 November 2025 until and including 19 November 2025, a total number of 27,460 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 17/11/2025 7,360 86.8925 CEUX 17/11/2025 3,975 86.7564 TQEX 17/11/2025 3,636 86.8274 XETA 18/11/2025 6,634 85.9555 CEUX 18/11/2025 2,626 85.9759 TQEX 18/11/2025 3,069 85.9585 XETA 19/11/2025 160 86.4500 CEUX

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 19 November 2025 therefore amounts to 693,832 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 24 November 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board