|
13.05.2024 14:13:34
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1901655 13.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|MDAX-Titel Scout24-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Scout24 von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)