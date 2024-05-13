EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



13.05.2024 / 14:13 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 06 May 2024 until and including 10 May 2024, a total number of 20,600 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 06/05/2024 236 70.7254 AQEU 06/05/2024 420 70.6796 CEUX 06/05/2024 255 70.6278 TQEX 06/05/2024 3,389 70.6964 XETA 07/05/2024 158 70.8956 AQEU 07/05/2024 217 70.6387 CEUX 07/05/2024 33 71.1000 TQEX 07/05/2024 3,292 70.8246 XETA 08/05/2024 116 71.9000 AQEU 08/05/2024 54 72.0000 CEUX 08/05/2024 8 72.5000 TQEX 08/05/2024 2,422 72.2356 XETA 09/05/2024 302 72.2083 AQEU 09/05/2024 695 71.8652 CEUX 09/05/2024 107 71.8500 TQEX 09/05/2024 2,896 72.0121 XETA 10/05/2024 630 71.2751 AQEU 10/05/2024 213 71.1862 CEUX 10/05/2024 102 71.2500 TQEX 10/05/2024 5,055 71.2563 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 10 May 2024 therefore amounts to 312,921 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024. Munich, 13 May 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

