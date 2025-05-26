EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



26.05.2025 / 10:22 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 19 May 2025 until and including 23 May 2025, a total number of 11,882 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 19/05/2025 96 116.0000 CEUX 19/05/2025 200 114.8475 TQEX 19/05/2025 304 114.5951 XETA 20/05/2025 1,255 116.5389 CEUX 20/05/2025 619 116.4754 TQEX 20/05/2025 611 116.7972 XETA 21/05/2025 1,077 117.4542 CEUX 21/05/2025 470 117.4023 TQEX 21/05/2025 764 117.3814 XETA 22/05/2025 1,826 117.1910 CEUX 22/05/2025 1,299 116.9778 TQEX 22/05/2025 754 116.8517 XETA 23/05/2025 1,261 118.1380 CEUX 23/05/2025 518 118.3413 TQEX 23/05/2025 828 118.4290 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 23 May 2025 therefore amounts to 60,510 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 26 May 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board