EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

04.12.2025 / 08:35 CET/CEST

Scout24 SE resolves to shorten the buy-back period

On 23 September 2024, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, Munich, ISIN DE000A12DM80, has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board (cf. ad hoc announcement of 23 September 2024), to repurchase own shares of the Company in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz). The start of the second tranche of the share buy-back has been disclosed with announcement from 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the second tranche of the share buy-back, own shares of the Company worth up to a maximum of 100 million Euro (excluding transaction costs) shall be repurchased until 3 June 2026 at the latest.

On 3 December 2025, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to shorten the buy-back period of the second tranche of the current share buy-back programme and to continue the share buy-back until 23 January 2026 at the latest (latest possible purchase date). The volume of the share buy-back remains unchanged.

In the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 3 December 2025, a total number of 724,707 own shares for a total purchase price of 76,849,284 Euro were repurchased within the framework of the current share buy-back programme. The buy-back was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution acting for Scout24 SE.

The share buy-back may be modified, suspended and resumed at any time in compliance with the applicable statutory provisions.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be duly disclosed in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of the execution of such transactions in an aggregated form. Moreover, Scout24 SE will publish all disclosed transactions on its website https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Munich, 4 December 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board