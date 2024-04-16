EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



16.04.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 5th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 16 April 2024 // From 8 April 2024 until and including 12 April 2024, 193,457 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 04/08/2024 231 25.16 AQEU 04/08/2024 1,245 25.1764 CEUX 04/08/2024 0 0 TQEX 04/08/2024 1,981 25.2 XETR 04/09/2024 4,328 26.2591 AQEU 04/09/2024 29,239 26.1561 CEUX 04/09/2024 3,888 26.2139 TQEX 04/09/2024 12,545 26.2224 XETR 04/10/2024 0 0 AQEU 04/10/2024 0 0 CEUX 04/10/2024 0 0 TQEX 04/10/2024 40,000 26.127 XETR 04/11/2024 4,950 26.4324 AQEU 04/11/2024 40,895 26.3986 CEUX 04/11/2024 9,315 26.417 TQEX 04/11/2024 14,840 26.4145 XETR 04/12/2024 2,194 26.5759 AQEU 04/12/2024 12,143 26.5198 CEUX 04/12/2024 1,871 26.4296 TQEX 04/12/2024 13,792 26.4828 XETR

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 12 April 2024 amounts to 1,003,940 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board