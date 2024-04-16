EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

16.04.2024 16:00:11

16.04.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 5th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 16 April 2024 // From 8 April 2024 until and including 12 April 2024, 193,457 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
04/08/2024   231 25.16 AQEU
04/08/2024   1,245 25.1764 CEUX
04/08/2024   0 0 TQEX
04/08/2024   1,981 25.2 XETR
04/09/2024   4,328 26.2591 AQEU
04/09/2024   29,239 26.1561 CEUX
04/09/2024   3,888 26.2139 TQEX
04/09/2024   12,545 26.2224 XETR
04/10/2024   0 0 AQEU
04/10/2024   0 0 CEUX
04/10/2024   0 0 TQEX
04/10/2024   40,000 26.127 XETR
04/11/2024   4,950 26.4324 AQEU
04/11/2024   40,895 26.3986 CEUX
04/11/2024   9,315 26.417 TQEX
04/11/2024   14,840 26.4145 XETR
04/12/2024   2,194 26.5759 AQEU
04/12/2024   12,143 26.5198 CEUX
04/12/2024   1,871 26.4296 TQEX
04/12/2024   13,792 26.4828 XETR

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 12 April 2024 amounts to 1,003,940 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board

 


Language: English
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten