30.04.2024 14:13:18

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

30.04.2024 / 14:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 7th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 30 April 2024 // From 22 April 2024 until and including 26 April 2024, 379,406 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
04/22/2024   3,667 26.8484 AQEU
04/22/2024   27,621 26.8037 CEUX
04/22/2024   4,607 26.6804 TQEX
04/22/2024   4,105 26.7894 XETR
04/23/2024   12,669 26.3456 AQEU
04/23/2024   36,166 26.3555 CEUX
04/23/2024   8,741 26.3366 TQEX
04/23/2024   22,424 26.3802 XETR
04/24/2024   7,573 25.9130 AQEU
04/24/2024   30,768 25.9256 CEUX
04/24/2024   6,975 25.8110 TQEX
04/24/2024   4,684 25.8909 XETR
04/25/2024   25,978 25.1576 AQEU
04/25/2024   92,100 25.1585 CEUX
04/25/2024   17,329 25.2111 TQEX
04/25/2024   39,593 25.1405 XETR
04/26/2024   5,640 25.1583 AQEU
04/26/2024   17,886 25.1395 CEUX
04/26/2024   4,006 25.1584 TQEX
04/26/2024   6,874 25.2189 XETR

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 1,626,545 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board

 


30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1893105  30.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893105&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen

15.04.24 Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.24 Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.04.24 Zalando Neutral UBS AG
10.04.24 Zalando Buy Warburg Research
25.03.24 Zalando Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zalando 24,47 -3,89% Zalando

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen