30.04.2024
EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE
/ Share buy-back program
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 7th INTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 30 April 2024 // From 22 April 2024 until and including 26 April 2024, 379,406 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 1,626,545 shares.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.
Zalando SE
|English
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|
