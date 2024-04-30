EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



30.04.2024 / 14:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 7th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 30 April 2024 // From 22 April 2024 until and including 26 April 2024, 379,406 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 04/22/2024 3,667 26.8484 AQEU 04/22/2024 27,621 26.8037 CEUX 04/22/2024 4,607 26.6804 TQEX 04/22/2024 4,105 26.7894 XETR 04/23/2024 12,669 26.3456 AQEU 04/23/2024 36,166 26.3555 CEUX 04/23/2024 8,741 26.3366 TQEX 04/23/2024 22,424 26.3802 XETR 04/24/2024 7,573 25.9130 AQEU 04/24/2024 30,768 25.9256 CEUX 04/24/2024 6,975 25.8110 TQEX 04/24/2024 4,684 25.8909 XETR 04/25/2024 25,978 25.1576 AQEU 04/25/2024 92,100 25.1585 CEUX 04/25/2024 17,329 25.2111 TQEX 04/25/2024 39,593 25.1405 XETR 04/26/2024 5,640 25.1583 AQEU 04/26/2024 17,886 25.1395 CEUX 04/26/2024 4,006 25.1584 TQEX 04/26/2024 6,874 25.2189 XETR

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 1,626,545 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board