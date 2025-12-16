AUTO1 Aktie

16.12.2025 18:01:51

EQS-DD: AUTO1 Group SE: Markus Boser, Sale of 88,377 shares, including for the settlement of taxes and duties incurred as a result of the share issuance in connection with the settlement of ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Boser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 88,377 shares, including for the settlement of taxes and duties incurred as a result of the share issuance in connection with the settlement of virtual share options under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2023
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.263 EUR 2,144,291.151 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.2630 EUR 2,144,291.1510 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102518  16.12.2025 CET/CEST





