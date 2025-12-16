EQS-DD: AUTO1 Group SE: Markus Boser, Sale of 88,377 shares, including for the settlement of taxes and duties incurred as a result of the share issuance in connection with the settlement of ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Boser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI

391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 88,377 shares, including for the settlement of taxes and duties incurred as a result of the share issuance in connection with the settlement of virtual share options under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2023 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.263 EUR 2,144,291.151 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.2630 EUR 2,144,291.1510 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

