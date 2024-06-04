04.06.2024 14:30:42

EQS-DD: Continental AG: Katja Garcia Vila, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Katja
Last name(s): Garcia Vila

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
63.23153 EUR 179008.46 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
63.2315 EUR 179008.4600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Continental-Plaza 1
30175 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.Continental.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92109  04.06.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1917807&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

