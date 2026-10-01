E.ON Aktie
WKN DE: ENAG99 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999
|
01.10.2026 14:59:42
EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Andreas Schmitz, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|LEI Code:
|Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107338 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu E.ON SE
|
01.10.26
|EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Andreas Schmitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.10.26
|EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Andreas Schmitz, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.10.26
|DAX 40-Titel EON SE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in EON SE von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|ROUNDUP/Speicher-Boom: Warum die Riesenbatterien Spekulanten locken (dpa-AFX)
|
30.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: DAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Gewinne im LUS-DAX (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: DAX am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu E.ON SE
|26.02.26
|E.ON Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.08.26
|E.ON Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.08.26
|E.ON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.08.26
|E.ON Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|E.ON Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|E.ON SE
|16,88
|0,90%