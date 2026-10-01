E.ON Aktie

E.ON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ENAG99 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 14:59:42

EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Andreas Schmitz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2026 / 14:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.75547 EUR 199,892.757 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.7555 EUR 199,892.7570 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com
LEI Code: Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033



 
End of News EQS News Service




107338  01.10.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu E.ON SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu E.ON SE

mehr Analysen
28.09.26 E.ON Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.09.26 E.ON Buy UBS AG
01.09.26 E.ON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.08.26 E.ON Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.08.26 E.ON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

E.ON SE 16,88 0,90% E.ON SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
10:17 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
10:13 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen