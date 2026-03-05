EVN Aktie

EQS-DD: EVN AG: Mag. Barbara Potisk-Eibensteiner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2026 / 15:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Barbara
Last name(s): Potisk-Eibensteiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EVN AG

b) LEI
529900P4JZBFEVNEAE60 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000741053

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.2 EUR 1,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.2000 EUR 1,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: WIENER BOERSE AG OFFICIAL MARKET
MIC: WBAH


05.03.2026 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at



 
End of News EQS News Service




103516  05.03.2026 CET/CEST





