03.06.2025 10:46:44

EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Claudine
Last name(s): Mollenkopf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.95 EUR 10,422.50 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 948.00 EUR
18.96 EUR 10,428.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.9589 EUR 94,794.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99122  03.06.2025 CET/CEST





