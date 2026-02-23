Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
23.02.2026 16:28:19
EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Alexander Gorski, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103378 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infineon AG
|
17:58
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX verbucht zum Ende des Montagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:28
|EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Alexander Gorski, sell (EQS Group)
|
16:28
|EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Alexander Gorski, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
15:59
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)