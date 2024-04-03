03.04.2024 14:30:01

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ferdinand Vennemann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ferdinand
Last name(s): Vennemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus-Günter
Last name(s): Vennemann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
534.20 EUR 6410.40 EUR
534.40 EUR 1603.20 EUR
535 EUR 5350 EUR
534.60 EUR 5346 EUR
534.20 EUR 8013 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
534.4520 EUR 26722.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90741  03.04.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872575&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten