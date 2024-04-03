EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ferdinand Vennemann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ferdinand Last name(s): Vennemann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus-Günter Last name(s): Vennemann Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007030009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



534.20 EUR 6410.40 EUR



534.40 EUR 1603.20 EUR



535 EUR 5350 EUR



534.60 EUR 5346 EUR



534.20 EUR 8013 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



534.4520 EUR 26722.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





