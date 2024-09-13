13.09.2024 16:03:36

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Grillo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of volume.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
515.00 EUR 24720.00 EUR
514.80 EUR 52509.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
514.8640 EUR 77229.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94227  13.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1988193&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten