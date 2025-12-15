Siemens Aktie

15.12.2025 16:01:08

EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Dr. Christian Pfeiffer, Purchase of Siemens shares in connection with Siemens Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 594.00 EUR per month at the closing price of the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Pfeiffer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Siemens shares in connection with Siemens Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 594.00 EUR per month at the closing price of the Siemens Share in Xetra trading on the 15th Xetra trading day of February and in the following months (March to January) on the tenth Xetra trading day of the respective month during the period from 2026-02-01, +01:00 to 2027-01-31, +01:00 (Monthly Investment Plan) and 2) Onetime purchase in the amount of 360.00 EUR plus 360.00 EUR tax free company subsidy at the XETRA closing price on 2026-02-20, +01:00 (Basic Share Program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102418  15.12.2025 CET/CEST





