|
30.09.2024 08:12:17
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities).
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.09.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94499 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hans-Karl Schaller, buy (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hans-Karl Schaller, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Carola Richter, buy (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Carola Richter, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|ATX-Titel voestalpine-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem voestalpine-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Aufschläge in Wien: ATX zum Start des Montagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Gewinne in Wien: ATX Prime zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities). (EQS Group)
Analysen zu voestalpine AGmehr Analysen
|08.08.24
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.24
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.24
|voestalpine Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.24
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.24
|voestalpine Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.24
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.22
|voestalpine Kauf
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.10.23
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|voestalpine accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|10.11.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|voestalpine AG
|23,38
|-0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.