EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities).



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.09.2024 / 08:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Gerald Last name(s): Mayer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: AT0000A3FA05





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities).





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



99.731 % 200000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



99.731 % 200000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





30.09.2024 CET/CEST





