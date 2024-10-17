17.10.2024 12:00:15

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 644 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.10.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Arndt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of 644 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




94799  17.10.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009653&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten

DAX 40-Papier Zalando-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Zalando-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen

Lukrative Zalando-Anlage? Das wäre der Gewinn bei einem frühen Einstieg in Zalando gewesen.

09:00
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 1079 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual ZOP shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021 (EQS Group)
09:00
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Erwerb von 1079 Aktien an der Zalando SE durch Ausübung von virtuellen ZOP Shares aus dem Zalando Ownership Plan 2021 (EQS Group)
17.10.24
 EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
17.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 644 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019 (EQS Group)
17.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Erwerb von 644 Aktien an der Zalando SE durch Ausübung von virtuellen Performance Shares aus dem Zalando Ownership Plan 2019 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Sandra Dembeck, Acquisition of 7704 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual ZOP Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Sandra Dembeck, Erwerb von 7704 Aktien an der Zalando SE durch Ausübung von virtuellen ZOP Shares aus dem Zalando Ownership Plan 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
 EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen

14.10.24 Zalando Add Baader Bank
14.10.24 Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.10.24 Zalando Buy Warburg Research
11.10.24 Zalando Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.10.24 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zalando 30,28 0,20% Zalando

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen