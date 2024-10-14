+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 15:49:14

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: La Plata GmbH, Placement of a discretionary sell order for 50,000 shares at a minimum price of EUR 25.00 per share, all trading venues and OTC




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2024 / 15:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: La Plata GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schneider
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Placement of a discretionary sell order for 50,000 shares at a minimum price of EUR 25.00 per share, all trading venues and OTC

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




94749  14.10.2024 CET/CEST



