25.07.2024 07:30:13
EQS-News: AIXTRON delivers strong order intake in Q2
AIXTRON delivers strong order intake in Q2
Momentum in SiC and GaN power continues / Expansion of production capacities in Italy / Guidance for 2024 adjusted
Herzogenrath, Germany, July 25, 2024 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) generated revenues of EUR 250.1 million in the first half of the year, matching the previous year’s level and thus performing strongly against the weaker overall market dynamics. The G10 product family, consisting of G10-SiC, G10-GaN and G10-AsP, was the main driver in both the past quarter and the first half of the year. The company recorded an order intake of EUR 175.7 million in the second quarter 2024, matching the record level of the same quarter of the previous year (Q2/2023: EUR 177.8 million).
The strong order intake in the second quarter of 2024 is in particular due to the high demand from the power electronics sector. Silicon carbide (SiC)-based systems accounted for 57% of incoming equipment orders, while gallium nitride (GaN)-based systems made up 29%. While important new SiC customers drove business in the first quarter – including one of the top five suppliers of SiC components and customers from China and Japan – in the past quarter AIXTRON also secured major follow-up orders from existing SiC customers, among others.
"We maintained our strong position in the first half of the year, and this despite the overall trend. The strong demand for our technology continues across all addressed end markets, particularly in the SiC segment. We have not only succeeded in acquiring new customers, including one of the top five suppliers of SiC components. We were also able to secure major follow-up orders from important existing customers. Here, Nexperia is a good example in the field of power electronics, where we were able to impress with both, our SiC and GaN systems. This momentum is reflected in our Q2 order intake," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.
The operating result (EBIT) in the first half of 2024 was EUR 22.8 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9% (H1/2023: EUR 48.1 million, 19%). In Q2/2024, AIXTRON achieved an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 12.9 million and an EBIT margin of 10% (Q2/2023: EUR 44.6 million; 26%). The profit for the period in the first six months of 2024 reached EUR 22.0 million (H1/2023: EUR 43.9 million; Q2/2024: EUR 11.2 million; Q2/2023: EUR 40.4 million).
After payment of the dividend of EUR 45.0 million, AIXTRON reported cash and cash equivalents including other current financial assets of EUR 79.4 million as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: EUR 181.7 million). The equity ratio at June 30, 2024 was 75% and underscores AIXTRON's financial strength (December 31, 2023: 75%).
About AIXTRON
AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies, and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.
Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, Optacap®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STexS®, TriJet®
For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.
This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.
