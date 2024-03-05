EQS-News: AIXTRON: New shares from stock option program with separate ISIN

EQS-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

05.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

AIXTRON: New shares from stock option program with separate ISIN

Herzogenrath, March 5, 2024 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a leading manufacturer of deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry, enabled employees to participate in the Company's share capital through stock option programs and, under the terms of the 2012 stock option program, eligible employees can currently exercise stock options at exercise price EUR 13.14.

The so-called "new shares" arising from the exercise of the above-mentioned options will receive a separate ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) and are not entitled to dividends for fiscal year 2023.

The new shares will be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from today under the ISIN DE000A3EX3C9 up to and including the date of the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024.

Appropriation of earnings

In view of the very positive business development in the past fiscal year, AIXTRON plans to pay a dividend again. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, to pay a dividend of 40 Euros cents per share (2023: 31 Euros cents per share).

Contact

Investors:

Carsten Werle, CFA

Director Investor Relations (Interim)

fon +49 (2407) 9030-8815

e-mail c.werle.sc@aixtron.com

Media:

Ragah Dorenkamp

Director Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-1830

e-mail r.dorenkamp@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies, and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, Optacap®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STexS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.