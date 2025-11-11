PUMA Aktie

PUMA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.11.2025 16:00:03

EQS-News: PUMA shifts to licensing model with United Legwear Company LLC in the US and Canada

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PUMA shifts to licensing model with United Legwear Company LLC in the US and Canada

11.11.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

PUMA shifts to licensing model with United Legwear Company LLC in the US and Canada 

Herzogenaurach, November 11, 2025 – Sports company PUMA will move from a business partnership to a licensing agreement structure with its long-term partner United Legwear Company LLC (ULAC) that allows the company to sell PUMA branded products, mainly socks and underwear, but also including children’s apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. This change took effect on November 1, 2025.

Previously, PUMA and United Legwear Company LLC had a partnership, PUMA United, which focused on the sale of these products in the U.S. and Canada. PUMA held a 51% capital share in PUMA United. The products sold by PUMA United were manufactured, transported, and stored by United Legwear and its suppliers.

The move from a partnership to an exclusive licensing agreement is part of PUMA’s strategic initiative to reduce complexity within its operating model in North America and sharpen the focus on its core business in the region. It further solidifies the continued close partnership between PUMA and ULAC which has existed for 25 years. As outlined during its third-quarter results on October 30, PUMA is executing a reset and is optimizing its distribution network. At that stage, PUMA had already said it was considering a shift to a licensing model with United Legwear. Financial details of the new licensing agreement with United Legwear are not disclosed.

This transition to a licensing model aligns with market practices in North America, where the production and sale of such products are typically licensed to third parties. Through this shift, PUMA aims to create a leaner, more efficient business model while maintaining a strong brand presence in these categories via its valued long-term licensing partner. The transition also enhances transparency for investors and the capital market by enabling clearer financial reporting.

As a result of this change, PUMA United will be classified as a discontinued operation in PUMA’s financial reporting from November of 2025 onwards. Accordingly, current year and prior-period figures will be restated, with PUMA United’s results, assets, and liabilities presented separately from continuing operations. Sales generated by the partnership amounted to €427.9 million, while net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests were €60.7 million for the 2024 financial year. For additional information regarding disclosures on non-controlling interests, please refer to page 315 of the PUMA Annual Report 2024.

Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek – PUMA Corporate Communications – robert.bartunek@puma.com

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227872

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227872  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen

11.11.25 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.11.25 PUMA Halten DZ BANK
03.11.25 PUMA Neutral UBS AG
31.10.25 PUMA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.25 PUMA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PUMA SE 16,87 -0,44% PUMA SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen