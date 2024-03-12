EQS-News: Siltronic expands its Executive Board: Klaus Buchwald becomes Chief Operating Officer

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Siltronic expands its Executive Board: Klaus Buchwald becomes Chief Operating Officer



12.03.2024

Munich, Germany, March 12, 2024 – Effective August 1, 2024, the Supervisory Board has appointed Klaus Buchwald to the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. The 55-year-old will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In his role, Mr. Buchwald will be primarily responsible for Operations and Supply Chain, Engineering and IT. Siltronic's Executive Board will thus be expanded to three members. Furthermore, the existing division of responsibilities between CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier and CFO Claudia Schmitt will remain unchanged. Klaus Buchwald has initially been appointed for three years.

"We are convinced that Mr. Buchwald's expertise, particularily in the areas of production, logistics and supply chain, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the semiconductor industry and its value chain, make him the ideal candidate for the new COO position on the Siltronic Executive Board," says Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG. "Together with Mr. Heckmeier and Ms. Schmitt, Mr. Buchwald will contribute to the realisation of the ambitions and to the further profitable growth of Siltronic," Dr. Ohler continued.

The company aims to achieve sales of more than EUR 2.2 billion and an EBITDA margin in the high 30 percent range by 2028. These targets are to be achieved by expanding production capacities with the new fab in Singapore, a stronger focus on technology leadership, the Power segment as well as increasing cost efficiency, among other things.

Klaus Buchwald

Klaus Buchwald, who studied mechanical and industrial engineering, was born in 1968. He worked for Infineon for more than 21 years, most recently as Senior Vice President Operations of the "Green Industrial Power" division and as Executive Vice President Corporate Supply Chain. Prior to this, he held various management positions at the Dax listed company and spent four years as Head of Supply Chain at the technology group Rohde & Schwarz. He started his career at a renowned management consultancy firm.





As one of the leading wafer manufacturers, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production sites in Asia, Europe, and the USA. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications – from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focuses on quality, precision, innovation, and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,500 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices.