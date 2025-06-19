EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera Signs an Agreement to Acquire Key Technology Assets from Green Hydrogen Systems

EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

thyssenkrupp nucera Signs an Agreement to Acquire Key Technology Assets from Green Hydrogen Systems



Expansion of thyssenkrupp nucera’s green hydrogen technology portfolio through acquisition of modular high-pressure electrolysis solution from Green Hydrogen Systems

Acquisition supports acceleration of R&D activities focused on efficiency, scalability, and cost optimization of alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) systems

Transaction aligns with thyssenkrupp nucera’s strategy to advance its leadership in electrolysis technologies

Dortmund, 20th June 2025 – thyssenkrupp nucera, a global leader in electrolysis technology, has signed an agreement to acquire key technology assets from Green Hydrogen Systems (GHS), a Danish company specialized in pressurized alkaline electrolysis. The transaction marks an important step in thyssenkrupp nucera’s strategy to accelerate innovation and further strengthen its position in the global green hydrogen market. The asset deal includes intellectual property as well as a test facility with a full-size prototype in Skive, Denmark. The purchase price will be settled entirely from available liquid funds; the specific amount has been kept confidential by mutual agreement.

Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera, states: “With this acquisition, we are reinforcing our commitment to driving the green energy transition and deepening our technology leadership in hydrogen. The high-pressure electrolysis technology developed by Green Hydrogen Systems operates with high efficiency at up to 35 bar – a key advantage for industrial applications where hydrogen is typically required in compressed form. In many cases, this eliminates the need for additional compression. Furthermore, the test facility offers us an excellent opportunity to accelerate and intensify our own research and development activities in a highly practical environment."

Founded in 2007 in Kolding, Denmark, GHS has developed deep expertise in pressurized alkaline electrolysis. By producing hydrogen at higher pressures, the technology reduces or eliminates the need for external compression – making it ideally suited for applications such as pipeline injection, mobility infrastructure, and industrial synthesis processes requiring compressed hydrogen at the point of use. Field-proven through validation at the Skive facility, the technology will accelerate thyssenkrupp nucera’s ongoing R&D into next-generation alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) solutions and support the development of a versatile technology base for customers.

Dr. Stefan Hahn, CFO of thyssenkrupp nucera, adds: “This transaction aligns well with our long-term technology development roadmap and is built on a solid financial foundation. It enables cost-efficient technology development and positions us to create long-term value through greater efficiency and innovation.”

Subject to the approval of the court-appointed trustee following the issuance of a bankruptcy decree for Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, consent from certain creditors of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, and the necessary regulatory clearances, the transaction is expected to close in late summer 2025.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The company is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

