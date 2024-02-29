|
29.02.2024 16:00:16
EQS-News: wienerberger expands North America business by acquiring local supplier Summitville Tiles, Inc.
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision
wienerberger expands North America business by acquiring local supplier Summitville Tiles, Inc.
Vienna, February 29, 2024 – By acquiring the Ohio based brick manufacturer Summitville Tiles, Inc., wienerberger is expanding its activities in North America and taking another important step in its global value-creating growth strategy. Founded in 1912, the long-established US company specializes in the production of brick slips for prefabricated façade systems for renovations, utilized in residential and commercial applications. A market that will grow by approx. 10% annually over the next five years. The product portfolio of Summitville Tiles, Inc. underlines the shift towards even greater sustainability in the construction industry.
“Summitville Tiles is a perfect addition to wienerberger. Expanding the resource-saving production of brick slips for prefabricated façade systems for renovations constitutes a logical move into the growing market for innovative and ecological construction materials. Solutions for prefabricated brick cladding will play an increasingly important role in making existing buildings climate-resilient, as the added layer offers durable protection against more frequent extreme weather events, such as storms, hail, and torrential rain. They also help saving resources and emissions following the principle of dematerialization by allowing for easy renovations and repairs of older façades. This acquisition allows us to provide a portfolio of holistic, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, which we need to tackle the challenge of climate change and its impacts”, says Heimo Scheuch, chairman of Wienerberger AG.
wienerberger
29.02.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
1847357 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
