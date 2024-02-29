EQS-News: wienerberger expands North America business by acquiring local supplier Summitville Tiles, Inc.

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision

wienerberger expands North America business by acquiring local supplier Summitville Tiles, Inc.



29.02.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





wienerberger expands North America business by acquiring local supplier Summitville Tiles, Inc.

The acquisition of the long-established US company further advances wienerberger's strategic goals in North America

The growing market for brick slips for prefabricated façade systems for renovations plays an important role in the climate resilience of buildings

Vienna, February 29, 2024 – By acquiring the Ohio based brick manufacturer Summitville Tiles, Inc., wienerberger is expanding its activities in North America and taking another important step in its global value-creating growth strategy. Founded in 1912, the long-established US company specializes in the production of brick slips for prefabricated façade systems for renovations, utilized in residential and commercial applications. A market that will grow by approx. 10% annually over the next five years. The product portfolio of Summitville Tiles, Inc. underlines the shift towards even greater sustainability in the construction industry.

“Summitville Tiles is a perfect addition to wienerberger. Expanding the resource-saving production of brick slips for prefabricated façade systems for renovations constitutes a logical move into the growing market for innovative and ecological construction materials. Solutions for prefabricated brick cladding will play an increasingly important role in making existing buildings climate-resilient, as the added layer offers durable protection against more frequent extreme weather events, such as storms, hail, and torrential rain. They also help saving resources and emissions following the principle of dematerialization by allowing for easy renovations and repairs of older façades. This acquisition allows us to provide a portfolio of holistic, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, which we need to tackle the challenge of climate change and its impacts”, says Heimo Scheuch, chairman of Wienerberger AG.

wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 19,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com