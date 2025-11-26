Wienerberger Aktie

26.11.2025 16:30:03

EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.11.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 25.11.2025

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.11.2025

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
 4,05 %		  
0,20 %		  
4,26 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
3,92 %		  
0,23 %		  
4,15 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   4 437 814   4,05 %
SUBTOTAL A 4 437 814 4,05 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
American Depositary Receipt N/A N/A 333 0,00 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 333 0,00 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 221 653 0,20 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 221 653 0,20 %

 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC 1      
3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3      
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4      
6 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5      
7 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 6      
8 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7      
9 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 8      
10 Trident Merger LLC 3      
11 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 10      
12 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 7      
13 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 12      
14 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à.r.l. 13      
15 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 14      
16 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 15      
17 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7      
18 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 17      
19 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 18      
20 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 19      
21 BlackRock Group Limited 20      
22 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 21      
23 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 22      
24 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 22      
25 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 24      
26 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 22      
27 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5      
28 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 27      
29 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6      
30 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 29      
31 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5      
32 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 31      
33 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 32      
34 BlackRock Fund Advisors 33      
35 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 33      
36 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 11      
37 Aperio Holdings LLC 36      
38 Aperio Group, LLC 37      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

 

London am 25.11.2025


26.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2236244  26.11.2025 CET/CEST

