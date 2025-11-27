Wienerberger Aktie

27.11.2025 17:00:03

EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.11.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 27.11.2025

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.11.2025

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
 3,99 %		  
0,20 %		  
4,20 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
4,05 %		  
0,20 %		  
4,26 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   4 372 267   3,99 %
SUBTOTAL A 4 372 267 3,99 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
American Depositary Receipt N/A N/A 333 0,00 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 333 0,00 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 221 653 0,20 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 221 653 0,20 %

 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC 1      
3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3      
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4      
6 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5      
7 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 6      
8 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7      
9 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 8      
10 Trident Merger LLC 3      
11 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 10      
12 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7      
13 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 12      
14 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 13      
15 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 14      
16 BlackRock Group Limited 15      
17 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 16      
18 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 17      
19 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 17      
20 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 19      
21 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 17      
22 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5      
23 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 22      
24 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6      
25 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 24      
26 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5      
27 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 26      
28 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 27      
29 BlackRock Fund Advisors 28      
30 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 28      
31 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 11      
32 Aperio Holdings LLC 31      
33 Aperio Group, LLC 32      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.

 

London am 27.11.2025


27.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237038  27.11.2025 CET/CEST

