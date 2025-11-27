EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.11.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 27.11.2025 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.11.2025 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

3,99 %

0,20 %

4,20 %

109 497 697 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,05 %

0,20 %

4,26 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 4 372 267 3,99 % SUBTOTAL A 4 372 267 3,99 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights American Depositary Receipt N/A N/A 333 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.1 333 0,00 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 221 653 0,20 % SUBTOTAL B.2 221 653 0,20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC 1 3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3 5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4 6 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5 7 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 6 8 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7 9 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 8 10 Trident Merger LLC 3 11 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 10 12 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7 13 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 12 14 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 13 15 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 14 16 BlackRock Group Limited 15 17 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 16 18 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 17 19 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 17 20 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 19 21 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 17 22 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5 23 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 22 24 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6 25 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 24 26 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5 27 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 26 28 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 27 29 BlackRock Fund Advisors 28 30 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 28 31 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 11 32 Aperio Holdings LLC 31 33 Aperio Group, LLC 32 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%. London am 27.11.2025

27.11.2025 CET/CEST

