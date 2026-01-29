Powder River Coal Aktie
ISIN: US73886P1003
|
29.01.2026 17:00:00
Forget Intel: This Semiconductor Titan Looks Built to Keep Compounding Through the AI Supercycle
Since the start of 2025, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the best-performing big tech stocks on the market. The stock is up over 170% in that time (through Jan. 22), with a large chunk of that gain coming after mid-September. Like many tech companies, Intel can thank the current artificial intelligence (AI) supercycle for much of this turnaround.As the hardware side of AI becomes more vital with hyperscalers (companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon) writing big checks, semiconductor companies are in a good spot to capitalize. Although Intel is one of them, there's a company I wouldn't hesitate to choose over it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!