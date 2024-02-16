|
16.02.2024 21:56:20
GoldPickaxe Malware Steals Facial Recognition Data Of IOS Users
(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity company, Group-IB's researchers found a new set of aggressive trojans named GoldPickaxe, targeting iPhone and iPad users by stealing their facial recognition data to break into their bank accounts.
The researchers informed that the latest malware is a variant of an Android trojan named GoldDigger, which was found in October 2023.
Group-IB stated in a report that the malware is designed to steal facial captures from the devices in order to get an AI generated image using deepfake technology, which is later used in combination with intercepted SMS messages to gain unauthorized access to the iOS user's bank account.
Initially, the trojan was distributed through Apple's (AAPL) TestFlight, which lets developers release beta versions of their apps without going through the App Store's review process. However, the tech giant removed it from the TestFlight, prompting hackers to choose another approach based on a Mobile Device Management or MDM profile, which manages features of enterprise devices.
The hackers used these MDM profiles to encourage people to install apps from outside the App Store or visit fake web pages to capture information from their device such as SMS messages, ID documents and facial biometric data, without compromising the iPhone's FaceID data.
According to the report, the malware is currently in an "active stage of evolution" and so far had mainly targeted users in Vietnam and Thailand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So performt der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones fällt am Freitagmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|168,80
|-0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.