Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
27.01.2026 21:58:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Intel Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
With artificial intelligence (AI) booming, the "Magnificent Seven" stocks (Mag 7) have received a lot of media and investor attention. They're collectively some of the most important companies in the AI ecosystem, so that's not a real shocker.What might be a shocker, though, is just how much this old-school tech company has outperformed them recently. Over the past 12 months, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is up over 148%. That's over 100% higher than Alphabet, the Mag 7's best performer in that span.Despite Intel's impressive run (much of which came in the past few months), it's a stock I'm steering clear of.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
28.01.26
|Handel in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Börse New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)