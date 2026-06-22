Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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22.06.2026 22:23:00
Intel Has a Warning for AMD Stock Investors
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing ground to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in the server central processing unit (CPU) market, primarily due to the superior performance and lower costs of the latter's Epyc server CPUs.In fact, AMD seems better-positioned to capitalize on the growth of the server CPU market right now. After all, AMD is gaining share at a nice clip in server CPUs, a market that has received a nice shot in the arm thanks to the growing demand for AI inference workloads. Intel, however, is preparing to fight back against AMD, as evident from its latest move.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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